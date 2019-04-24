Motorcycle passenger dies of injuries from Anthony Henday crash

A 28-year-old woman who was a passenger on a motorcycle involved in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive Monday afternoon has died.

The woman died of her injuries Tuesday morning, said Edmonton police in a release Wednesday.

The 47-year-old woman driving the motorcycle remains in hospital in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the motorcycle was northbound on Anthony Henday Drive near the 111th Avenue exit ramp when it began to slow down with traffic.

A cargo van hit the motorcycle at high speed, throwing the women from the bike.

The cargo van then struck a second vehicle.

No charges have been laid at this time, police said.