Edmonton police to step up patrols around city mosques after New Zealand attacks

Edmonton police officers are expected to be keeping a close watch on mosques in the city Friday following attacks on two mosques in New Zealand.

Forty-nine people were killed and another 48 injured in shootings at two mosques filled with worshippers during Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A man in his 20s has been charged with murder and will soon appear in court, said Mike Bush, New Zealand's police commissioner.

Edmonton police officers will increase patrols around the city's mosques, states a post on the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council's Facebook page.

The post also states that "there is no known local threat at this time."

"It shows solidarity," said Adil Hasan, vice president of civic engagement with the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council. "EPS is on top of it and EPS is there as a partner with the community and I think that's very encouraging."

The increased presence of police officers is not due to any threat locally, Hasan confirmed.

The events in New Zealand are "traumatizing" and bring back memories of events that have happened closer to home, he said, citing the shooting of six men at a mosque in Quebec City in 2017.

"Your heart sinks and your heart hurts when you hear of senseless violence in a place of worship," Hasan said.

As a human community your heart is just broken. - Aumer Assaf

"It's devastating," said Aumer Assaf, spokesperson with Al Rashid Mosque, adding he was up most of the night speaking with people in the community via text and social media.

"Just sharing our grief and anger. It's one thing to hate, it's another thing to act violently against a people," Assaf said. "As a human community your heart is just broken."

The extent of the carnage in New Zealand is "massive and devastating," he said.

Recent incidents at two mosques in Edmonton have created fear in the Muslim community, he said.

"I think there's a lot of fear in the community," Assaf said. "It starts with words. We have a social network where hate can kind of live unchecked."

Everybody has to be vigilant because violence is happening at various places of worship, he said, pointing to a shooting last October at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"This lives in a very small corner of our society but it's got to be rooted out," Assaf said.

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council is planning to hold an event in support of Muslims in New Zealand with details expected to be released later Friday, said Hasan.