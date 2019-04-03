Permanent chicken coop being used to teach lessons at Morinville school

Morinville Public School has brought the farm to the classroom by using a chicken coop to teach students about biology and economics.

The chicken coop is set up outside the gymnasium doors, in a outdoor space between school buildings.

Inside the coop, Grade 3 student Trayce Strome showed off the small shed while he held one of seven chickens.

He helps feed and water the birds, and cleans the coop, which is referred to as the learning farm. Classes have assigned days where they take care of coop duties.

"We get to raise chickens, to play with them every day, pretty much," Trayce said.

For students it's been fascinating to watch the birds grow from newborn chicks to their current size.

Funded by grant and donations

In the past, Grade 1 teacher Monique Webb brought a chicken to class to lay an egg to teach students about life cycles. One day she joked about building a coop outside to have it become a permanent program.

That joke turned into a grant proposal, which was rewarded last fall with almost $3,000 from the Sturgeon Refinery's waste into worth program.

The chicken coop sits between buildings at Morinville Public School. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The money was used to build the coop. Community members chipped in with volunteer labour. A webcam was donated by one family.

The birds will be used to teach students about life cycles when the chickens lay eggs, Webb said. Older students are using math to come up with a budget for the project.

"They're going to figure out what our profit will be each month, and that'll give us a budget of what we can continue to spend in the future on our chicken coop," Webb said. "It's just giving a real life context to the learning that they would be doing anyway."

Monique Webb, Grade 1 teacher and learning farm co-ordinator, is using the chicken coop to teach students about life cycles and economics. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Webb also sees the chicken coop as way to motivate students beyond their school work.

Eggs aren't expected to be laid until late summer or early fall, when they'll be used to supplement the school's lunch program.

