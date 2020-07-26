1 arrested, 1 wanted after RCMP recover $380,000 worth of stolen property

RCMP in Morinville, Alta. arrested one man and are searching for another after recovering about $380,000 worth of stolen property.

Mounties in the town about 30 kilometres north of Edmonton used a warrant to search a rural Sturgeon County property on Thursday in connection to a theft the day before that was filed with the Westlock RCMP detachment.

The theft involved a stolen Kenworth semi-truck and trailer loaded with two sea cans full of industrial chemicals and a Bobcat skid steer.

Police recovered the skid steer at the Sturgeon County property along with one sea can container and a number of other stolen items, including an ATV, a snowmobile, a lawnmower, a holiday trailer, a cargo trailer and a utility trailer.

Several unsecured firearms, including one loaded gun, were also recovered. The haul amounted to about $130,000 worth of property being recovered, police said in a release.

One man was charged with possession of stolen property and several firearm offences and is expected to appear in court in Morinville on July 30.

On Friday, with the aid of several other RCMP units and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, another search warrant was carried out at a property in the Northern Lights subdivision, also in Sturgeon County, that police said amounted to about $250,000 worth of stolen property.

This time, investigators recovered the other sea can and six barrels of industrial chemical, along with three "high end" vehicles and two ATVs. An unlawful firearm was also recovered during this search, and police are looking for another man in connection to the search.