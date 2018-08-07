Morinville RCMP investigate alleged sexual assault of girl at weekend powwow

Morinville RCMP are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a girl at a weekend powwow at Poundmaker's Lodge.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said they received a complaint Sunday night that a man had inappropriately touched a girl and tried to remove her clothing.

The incident occurred at the Poundmaker's Lodge powwow following the Iron Man competition, police said in a news release Tuesday.

They said the girl was walking along a trail behind a large teepee when a man grabbed her and tried to pull her off the trail.

He groped at her while trying to remove her clothing and several times told her, "Just let it happen," police said.

The girl fought off the man and got away. She saw the suspect get into a car and drive out of the grounds, police said.

The man is described as six-foot-one, wearing a baggy black sweater and blue jeans.

His car was described as an older sports car, dirty and dented.

Morinville RCMP said they are actively investigating the incident and asking for any possible witnesses or other victims to come forward.

Poundmaker's Lodge is on Poundmaker Road in Sturgeon County, near St. Albert.