More than 120K Albertans book second dose appointments on opening day

Tens of thousands of Albertans had already booked their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Wednesday, when the province reported 410 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths from the disease.

There are currently 6,305 active cases in the province. As of June 1, 435 people are in hospital, with 122 in intensive care — five fewer than the day before.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health said 120,000 bookings for second doses were made on Tuesday, following Premier Jason Kenney's announcement that Albertans who got their first dose in March were eligible to do so.

Those who received their first shot of vaccine in April can start booking their second dose June 14, while people who were vaccinated in May can book a second dose starting June 28.

More than 2.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered. That translates to 64 per cent of the eligible population having received at least one dose of vaccine and 10.7 per cent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated.

The four deaths reported over the last 24 hours include two people in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person in their 70s.

