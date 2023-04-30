More residents west of Edmonton under evacuation orders due to out-of-control fire

Residents of three communities west of Edmonton have been ordered to evacuate their homes due to an encroaching and out-of-control wildfire.

RCMP say due to high winds, a fire in Parkland County is quickly heading west toward the hamlets of Entwistle and Evansburg.

Brian Cornforth, Parkland County fire chief and incident commander on this wildfire, said it's been a challenging fight so far, mostly because of wind and low relative humidity.

"We had large fire growth yesterday … We're just working the flanks of this fire to try and narrow it down," he told CBC on Sunday.

Cornforth said at least one home has been destroyed, as well as some outbuildings. Most people have been evacuated and firefighters are working with RCMP to ensure the safety of everyone, Cornforth said.

The cause right now is unknown, Cornthforth said.

"Our focus right now is for obviously life and property protection. We'll focus on that and then we'll do a cause and determination later on."

Alberta Emergency Alert said Parkland County ordered that everyone west of Range Road 65, north of Township Road 530 to Township Road 534, including all residents of Entwistle, must evacuate immediately.

A second emergency alert ordered all residents of the hamlet of Evansburg and those in the area directly south of the hamlet in Yellowhead County to evacuate their properties immediately.

Just before 3 a.m. local time, the Alberta Emergency Management Agency issued a third emergency alert for Yellowhead County. All residents in the Lobstick Resort and those from Range Road 92 and Township Road 542 to Township Road 550 in Yellowhead County are ordered to immediately leave the area.

The critical alerts advised people to collect important documents, medications, and enough food and water to be away for at least three days.

At just about 2 p.m. local time, Barrhead and Westlock RCMP issued a news release that indicated people who reside between Township Road 592 and 594 and Range Road 15 and 24 must evacuate now.

Anyone residing two miles north of that location should be ready to evacuate within 15 minutes.