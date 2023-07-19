More funding requested to finish northern Alberta supportive housing project

The cost of a Grande Prairie supportive housing project is climbing again, and city council will consider whether to contribute approximately another $1.2 million to complete it.

Plans for the Coordinated Care Campus will turn a former hotel into 106 housing units, a medical centre, an Indigenous cultural space and offices for city staff. The City of Grande Prairie took possession of the property in 2021 and renovations are expected to be finished later this year.

Wendy Hughes, the city's housing and homeless initiatives director, told council's public and protective services committee on Tuesday that it will cost almost $1.2 million more to complete the project as planned, and construction change orders are the primary cause.

"They do consist of mechanical, electrical, the water line upgrade, as well as fire suppression and a fire hydrant," Hughes said in an interview with CBC News.

"The cost of supplies also have increased. And then, since the COVID pandemic, it's not uncommon that there's supply chain disruptions as well," she said.

According to a city report, nearly $700,000 is needed for construction change orders. Another $155,000 would go toward IT and security cameras, plus more than $104,000 for work on the building's exterior and $250,000 to complete a full renovation of the commercial kitchen.

Last year, city council approved an additional $3.75 million in July and $3 million in October for the final phase of the project. If the latest funding ask is approved, the new total would add up to more than $23.4 million.

The project received an initial grant from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., and the provincial government has also committed some operational funding.

Despite the rising cost, Coun. Grant Berg said the cost per unit is still lower compared to other supportive housing projects.

For example, a unit at the Coordinated Care Campus costs $208,000 to renovate, according to data from the city. Meanwhile, the same data lists the per-unit cost of the similar Pimatisiwin housing project in Edmonton at $256,603.

"The number may look larger because we are larger, but per accommodation, we're significantly below average as far as cost goes," Berg said at the committee meeting.

The Coordinated Care Campus welcomed 23 residents in November 2021. But due to fire suppression issues, they had to be relocated to trailers on site in early 2022.

Hughes said residents who are living in temporary accommodations on site will move into the 63 supportive housing units on Aug. 1. She said the final 43 suites are expected to be complete by mid-September.