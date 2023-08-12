More Edmonton families seek school supplies as inflation puts the squeeze on budgets

As students gear up to head back to school, an Edmonton non-profit said the need for school supplies is especially urgent this year as families face tough decisions on how to get their children ready.

United Way Of The Alberta Capital Region held its annual Tools for School program Saturday and found more families lining up at the Currents of Windermere shopping centre needing free school supplies.

Organizers say in the program's nearly 30-year history, the demand for school supplies has increased as families face more financial obstacles.

"We give out about 15 to 16,000 backpacks full of school supplies every year, this year has been a crazy need," said Ben Ripley, program leader with the non-profit, in an interview with Radio-Canada Saturday.

"We've reached ... a request of 21,000 backpacks, we normally were pretty close to being able to meet the need."

The non-profit has found that in some Edmonton areas, eight in 10 students from kindergarten through Grade 12 face barriers to accessing school supplies.

United Way Of The Alberta Capital Region held its annual Tools for School program Saturday and found more families lining up in need of school supplies. (Manuel Carrillos-Avalos/Radio-Canada)

Ripley said various factors have led to the uptake in families seeking assistance, including inflation and an influx of newcomers who are still in the process of starting a new life in Canada.

Each backpack includes supplies like crayons, binders, pencils and notebooks and may have cost families upwards of $45.

Ripley said schools across Edmonton are experiencing higher enrolment rates, contributing to this year's additional demand.

"Every child deserves that special feeling when they go to school, and having the school supplies sets them up with confidence," said Wanda Crantz, shopping centre manager for Currents of Windermere.

The program receives assistance from Staples which sells supplies at cost as well as shopping centre tenants who collect supplies during August through donation boxes set up outside their stores.

"We want to make sure that every child gets the same opportunity," said Crantz.