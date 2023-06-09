More diversity in cabinet starts in the years leading up to an election, experts say

Political parties need to recruit and support candidates from underrepresented groups if they want provincial cabinets and legislatures to better reflect the population they serve, experts say.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is facing criticism for appointing a cabinet that lacks diversity. Her 25-member cabinet has only five women, including herself, and three people from diverse backgrounds.

The lack of diversity in Smith's inner circle reflects the make-up of the new 48-member UCP caucus. Six members of the UCP caucus come from a racialized background and 10 MLA-elects are women.

On Tuesday, Smith said half the party's candidates were women or from diverse backgrounds. Eighteen of 87 candidates were women, 22 were from racialized backgrounds.

Smith said she believes in a "whole government approach" of ensuring diverse voices are heard.

"Having diverse candidates is only one way that you can have diversity in government," she said on Tuesday.

"We have also diversity in our chiefs of staff and our press secretaries, in our other legislative staff, in our deputy ministers and in through our other levels of the bureaucracy, through our agencies, boards and commissions."

But advocates say the background of who occupies high-visibility positions in cabinet and the legislative assembly matters to underrepresented groups.

Chi Nguyen, executive director of Equal Voice, an organization dedicated to getting more women elected to all three levels of government, said the lack of diversity in Smith's cabinet sends a negative message about who should be making important decisions in society.

"If it was like seven-year-old me, I'd think, 'Oh, maybe I don't belong in politics,'" Nguyen said.

"There aren't that many women around that cabinet table."

Tapping on the shoulder

Nguyen said Smith does have five women in cabinet or 20 per cent of its membership. Equal Voice has found a proportion of thirty per cent women reaches what it calls critical mass, where there is a measurable influence on policy and decision-making.

She said parties need to take an active role in recruiting women to run if they want to improve the gender make-up of their elected members.

"You have to actively be looking for and tapping people on the shoulder," Nguyen said.

"We know from the evidence out there that often women have to be asked seven times before they say yes. So you know, we have to keep asking."

It’s remarkable that nisto nehiyawak (3 Crees) are here blazing the trail for all those that have come before and those yet to be born. <br><br>Each of us comes from a lineage of leadership on these lands and we are proud to continue the legacy of our ancestors!<br><br>Representation… <a href="https://t.co/1I2bsO4Ght">pic.twitter.com/1I2bsO4Ght</a> —@sipiysis

Jared Wesley, political science professor at the University of Alberta, said the need for more diversity in politics always comes up after elections. He argues the time to discuss it is when people look to the next election.

"We should be talking about it like three years out when we start nominating people and start recruiting candidates," he said.

"Because if you don't have a pool of people to choose from in the general election, you're not going to have them to choose from them for cabinet."

Wesley said most Canadians believe that everyone has an equal chance to run for office without acknowledging that people from marginalized groups face barriers.

Wesley said literature shows that women, Indigenous people and people of colour are just as likely to be elected but are less likely to contest nominations.

"The problem isn't that we don't have women and people of colour and Indigenous people being elected during general elections," he said. "The problem is that they're not offering themselves up or not being recruited at the party nomination stage."

The NDP elected 38 people to the Alberta legislature — 22 women and 14 people from diverse backgrounds — making it the largest official opposition in Alberta history.

Rhiannon Hoyle's win in Edmonton-South made her the first Black woman to get elected to the Alberta legislature. The party also elected two Indigenous MLAs in Edmonton: Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse in Edmonton-Rutherford and Brooks Arcand-Paul in Edmonton-West Henday.

NDP leader Rachel Notley said the party passed a policy that gave the executive the power to consider overall representative and gender equity numbers when approving candidates.

Notley said the party never had to use that this policy in this last round of nominations. She said she and several of her MLAs were actively seeking women and people from underrepresented communities to run.

"We recruited them in winnable seats," Notley said.

"The same was true of of Indigenous candidates. Both Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Brooks Arcand-Paul were recruited into seats we already held."

The UCP under former premier Jason Kenney made an effort to recruit women to run in the 2019 election.

The UCP did not respond to a email seeking an interview or information on what the party did to recruit diverse candidates for the latest vote.