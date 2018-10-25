How my 7 kids got me through the hardest years of my life

At first, Pam and Greg Hills were going to adopt just one.

One more boy to round out their family of three kids — two girls, Maddie and Mackinley, and a boy, Turner.

But over the next few years, as part of Children's Services Foster to Adopt program, one turned into two, two turned into three, and finally, the couple adopted their fourth child.

Toward the end of those adoption years, the Edmonton family would undergo stress and grief: Pam's breast cancer diagnosis and ensuing surgeries, and the sudden death of her father, with whom the family was very close.

And through it all, as Cooper, Peighton, Rosey and Anna were growing up, Pam and her husband Greg would come to rely on their seven children almost as much as the seven of them depended on their parents.

"You know, a lot of people [think of us as] the weird family with the seven kids," Pam said.

"I look back to it and I think, no. It was all meant to be. Every single step."

Pam and Greg Hills with five of their children: Rosey, Cooper, Anna, Peighton and Turner. (Julia Lipscombe/CBC)

Starting in 2006, Pam and Greg fostered for nine years. They had six placements and adopted four children.

For each of their children after Cooper, the Hills had planned on strictly fostering. But their hearts just kept getting the better of them. It was the same with their youngest, Anna.

After having her for a couple of months, the baby had a febrile seizure in the late spring of 2012.

"So Greg spent the night in the hospital with her," said Pam. "And he calls me the next day and he's like, 'Well, everything went OK, but I just wanted to let you know, I'm in love with this baby and I'm going to keep her.'"

A life-altering diagnosis

Not long after, Pam received awful news.

In March of 2013, her husband was away at a hockey tournament with Turner and Mackinley, leaving her with the four youngest.

The kids were all yelling about their Happy Meals when she got a call from her doctor.

"I went into the bathroom so I could hear her, and she said, 'I have to tell you, it's cancer,'" Pam said. "You get this feeling of lightheadedness — like your whole body, the blood drains. You're just, like, paralyzed."

After being diagnosed with cancer, Pam Hills, a mother of seven, credits her children with helping her move on. 1:07

Soon, though, her kids snapped her out of it.

"One of the kids knocked on the door and was like, 'Mom, I can't open my Happy Meal toy' — literally, when I was on the floor in the bathroom. So I was like, 'Oh, OK.' So you get up and you go and you take care of them.

"I had seven kids, I had to pick myself up off the floor."

Anna was just over a year old at the time, and the Hills were afraid that since she wasn't adopted yet, Pam's cancer diagnosis might threaten her place within the family — another stressor in an already fraught time.

In the wake of her diagnosis, Pam had seven surgeries, including a mastectomy that removed her left breast.

Her husband was her rock. And the older kids stepped up big-time when she couldn't be as hands-on as she wanted to be.

Her dad, Ivan Prediger, a former professional hockey player and coach, was a big help, too.

"My dad was a very positive person. He never let me down. He was always right there with me, right there encouraging me. The coach in him was like, 'Yeah, we got this!' and I was like, 'No, I really don't!'"

Judy and Ivan Prediger with their grandchildren. (Pam Hills )

A devastating loss

Two months after the Hills stopped fostering, in March of 2015, their beloved Papa — Pam's dad — died of a sudden heart attack.

"It was basically no warning," Pam said. "One day here, next day gone. He was very close to all the kids."

Everyone was grieving hard, including Greg, whose own father isn't in the picture, and for whom Ivan had been more than a father-in-law.

Pam Hills tells how her children helped her deal with her father's unexpected death. 1:13

It was difficult to explain to the kids, because their Papa had just been with them the day before.

"I had to go to my mom's and leave the two big kids with the four littles and they were sitting in the couches and hugging each other," said Pam. "When I got back, they were sitting in the same spot — they were that shocked. We were all shocked."

Turner, who is now 20, said they had to pull together as a family. "It was just tough. It grew me as a person... our family, I think, as well."

The older kids helped the younger ones cope, Turner said. "We kind of had to be role models for them — how to act and how to take it."

Anna's adoption was finalized just a month later.

Like many adopted kids, the Hills children came with their own unique challenges.

"There's so many intangibles that you don't know about," said Greg. "You can get a call any moment saying, 'Mom has had another child. Do you want the kid?'"

Pam Hills with her children Anna, Peighton and Cooper. (Julia Lipscombe/CBC)

Some of the kids have contact with their birth families and some don't.

It's a big, complicated web. But it is, by everyone's account, a blessing. Especially during the time right after Papa died.

If it had just been the big kids, it would have been more difficult, said Pam.

"I would have been probably, well, I dunno ... psych ward maybe? I wouldn't have functioned.

"If I just had the big kids … they were older, they could take care of themselves. They could feed themselves, they could get themselves to school. But Anna was only three and I had to take care of them. My husband had to work. Someone had to feed them, someone had to take them to school. So, it kind of got me out. It got me moving."

Pam remembers a time when the kids wanted to go for a bike ride around their neighbourhood, and all she wanted to do was mope.

"I wanted to sit here and just cry. They were like, 'Please, can we go?' So we got our bikes and got Anna in the bike trailer and off we go, and the whole time I was thinking, 'I would rather be home, crying.'

"But they got me back engaged in life. My dad would not want me to sit around and cry for him. He's probably, like, whispering in their ears, like, 'Get Mom out, get her out doing something!' because ... he was always very active his whole life, so he wouldn't want me to sit around and cry."

New relationships forged

Today, the kids ages range from 24 to 6. Only Maddie, the eldest, lives out of the house. Turner, who attends MacEwan University, and Mackinley, 18, are big helps with their younger siblings.

Cooper, 12, and Peighton, 11, walk or run home from school themselves. But on a warm October afternoon, Pam still makes the five-minute walk down her street in Summerside to pick up the two youngest — Rosey, 9, and Anna, 6 — from school.

Pam is cancer-free now and has check-ups, including mammograms, every year. Greg works as a construction manager and has a schedule flexible enough to accommodate the family.

They still miss their Papa dearly. But new relationships have been forged.

The family has become close with Peighton's maternal grandfather. And they all attended his wedding last summer. The kids call him and his wife Grandma and Grandpa.

What's the biggest difference between having a family of five and a family of nine?

Pam and Greg both have the same deadpan answer: "Money."

But Rosey has a more sarcastic take:

"Three kids: Easy! Seven kids: You are going to die within two hours."

Everyone laughs.

What's it really like, though, to be one of seven siblings?

"There's always someone to play with," says Peighton. "Even though it drives you crazy."