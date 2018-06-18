'Mom's a Medium' star engaged in unfair business practices, Service Alberta finds

An Edmonton psychic medium whose clients have waited years for cancelled readings to be rescheduled or refunded has admitted to failing to comply with Alberta's Consumer Protection Act.

In a Dec. 22, 2020 undertaking between Carmel Joy Baird and Alberta's director of fair trading, Baird acknowledged that she failed to provide services or dates for appointments that had been booked, that her policies were harsh and one-sided and that she did not provide refunds to consumers who were told they would get one.

Baird gained notoriety as the star of reality TV show Mom's a Medium in 2014.

In the years since, CBC has interviewed several people who paid hundreds of dollars or more in advance for readings with Baird that were cancelled.

Appointments were rebooked for years in the future, or they were added to a wait list and told they would be rebooked when their numbers came up.

Some were offered readings with other mediums, or credit for other products Baird sells on her website.

The province's director of fair trading found that Baird engaged in unfair practices under the Consumer Protection Act because her policies:

Permitted her to move an appointment for "an unreasonably long period of time."

Gave her sole discretion on whether to move an appointment and when to reschedule it.

Did not permit refunds.

The director also found that Baird told people they could have refunds but then refused to provide them.

In the undertaking, Baird admitted she failed to comply with the province's Consumer Protection Act, and promises to try to comply with it in the future.

Baird committed to several other conditions:

She amended her terms and conditions so that any clients who book with her from Dec. 22, 2020 on can get a refund if their original appointment date gets cancelled.

She is now providing customers with her terms and conditions before she takes payment from them.

She will provide clients with reasonable notice of rescheduled appointments.

She has taken steps to ensure she won't take on more clients than she can actually provide services for, and she will provide appointments within a reasonable period of time after they have been scheduled.

In signing the undertaking, Baird has agreed to stop taking on more clients than she is able to provide readings to within a reasonable timeframe. (carmeljoybaird.com)

Baird was also ordered to provide refunds to clients who were not named in the undertaking.

According to Service Alberta, the undertaking is the result of an investigation into five complaints the ministry received about Baird in 2018 and 2019.

Four of those complaints led to enforcement action, with two of the complainants getting the service they paid for, and the other two being provided refunds totalling $1,207.50.

Baird also paid Service Alberta $1,000 for investigation costs.

When CBC first reported on consumer complaints about Baird in 2018, she blamed medical and family issues for the delayed appointments and promised to introduce a refund system.

In December 2019, she told CBC she'd decided against offering refunds on the advice of her lawyers.

Baird says business grew too fast

In response to a request for an interview about the undertaking, one of Baird's staff members sent the text of a Facebook post Baird published Tuesday, stating that her business grew too quickly, and that "mistakes were made."

"… and whether those were my mistakes or not … it is my company and I had to be accountable for them," the Facebook post said.

"Because that's what happens when you're human, you do the best you can, and try as hard as you can to help as many people as you can but sometimes you don't always make the best choices and decisions."

In the Facebook post, Baird said she had to choose between bankruptcy or offering all the clients on her wait list "a full refund in the form a store credit."

She addressed the undertaking, saying that Service Alberta had brought "a few isolated clients that had special circumstances" to her attention and that they were provided refunds.

"So in working with Service Alberta, I signed an undertaking that states that we won't ever again take on too much and I, Carmel Baird, will never try and save the world … at least all at once … ever again," she wrote.

She also included some positive testimonials about her work that her staff member said came from clients.

Still waiting

News of the undertaking and refunds being issued may prompt at least one of the people who remain on Baird's waiting list to try again to get a refund.

"If I can get my money back … five hundred and some dollars may sound like nothing, but it's a lot to me right now," Candice Lemay said Wednesday.

Lemay spoke to CBC for a story about Baird that was published in January 2020.

Candice Lemay paid $525 for her daughter to have a reading with psychic medium Carmel Joy Baird in November 2018, but it was cancelled and has yet to be rescheduled. (David Bajer/CBC)

In May 2017, Lemay paid $525 for a reading for her teen daughter, who was struggling to deal with the death of her father.

The appointment was booked for Nov. 23, 2018, but was cancelled and has not been rebooked.

At one point, Baird's staff told Lemay she was No. 1,539 on Baird's reading wait list. When Lemay pushed back after being offered store credit, staff insisted that store credit counted as a refund.

After the story was published, Lemay followed up about her position on the waiting list.

In an email on Feb. 11, 2020, one of Baird's employees again told Lemay she had received a refund in the form of store credit, and wrote that Baird had been receiving harassment and abuse in the wake of the recent news article.

"I also want to caution you that in the policies that you agreed to there is a clause that does have a clear outline of termination of services," the email said.

"While we have not deemed this in your case at this time, there is a team currently reviewing all of the comments, threats, accusations etc online and via email. Those who do violate these terms will have their readings removed from the number system with no reading or credit."

Since speaking to CBC, Lemay's daughter did get reading — another medium reached out and provided one for her.

Lemay said the experience really helped the teen, and that it was like a weight lifted off her shoulders.

"It honestly made a good change in her life," she said.