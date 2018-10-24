Man, 50 killed in worksite explosion southeast of Grande Prairie

A 50-year-old man is dead — and another worker is injured — after an explosion late Tuesday at a well site near Grande Prairie.

Just before 7:30 p.m., RCMP and emergency crews were called to the scene of the blast at a Mojek Resources site, about 63 kilometres southeast of Grande Prairie, near Musreau Lake.

One man died at the scene, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

A second man was transported to hospital in Grande Prairie with non life-threatening injuries. A third worker on site was not injured.

The men were working in the area at the time of the incident, RCMP said. Investigators believe the explosion may have been triggered by a gas leak which has since been contained.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating, OHS spokesperson Gurshan Dhillon said in an interview with CBC News on Wednesday.

Health and safety officials are on scene and the "site has been secured," Dhillon said.

The Alberta Energy Regulator is working with the company, a spokesperson said.

Mojek Resources, a Calgary-based company, owns and operates gas and oil wells in Alberta.

An update on the OHS investigation is expected later today.