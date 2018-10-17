Skip to Main Content
Missing Red Deer woman found unharmed, RCMP say

Red Deer RCMP have located a 48-year-old woman unharmed and taken a 47-year-old man in custody following a search Wednesday.

Red Deer RCMP released an image of an orange Chevrolet Avalanche they were seeking. The truck has since been found. (RCMP)

RCMP issued an "urgent" plea Wednesday morning for help from the public in the search for the woman who they said could be in danger.

Police also located an orange Chevrolet Avalanche they believed the woman was in.

Police warned citizens encountering the Avalanche not to engage with it and call 911 immediately.

The investigation continues.

