Missing woman, 48, 'may be in danger,' say Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP have issued an 'urgent' plea for help from the public in a search for a 48-year-old woman they say could be in danger.

Aurora Rafer may be in an orange or maroon Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with no tail light on the driver's side, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Red Deer RCMP released this image of an orange or maroon Chevrolet Avalanche they are seeking. They are trying to find a woman named Aurora Rafer who may be in the truck. (Red Deer RCMP)

Police don't know the vehicle's licence plate number. They say the vehicle may be in Red Deer or in the surrounding area.

Police don't have a photo of Rafer. She is described as Filipino, five-feet-three-inches tall, with a slim build, long dark-brown hair and brown eyes. She looks younger than 48, police added.

"At this point in the investigation, RCMP do not believe the public is in any danger, but police stress that citizens encountering the Avalanche should not engage with it and should call 911 immediately," the news release said.