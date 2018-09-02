Divers join search for missing teen who fell into lake near Fort McMurray

Divers have joined the search for 16-year-old boy who fell into the waters of a northern Alberta lake on Saturday afternoon.

A dive team from Camrose arrived at Gregoire Lake, southeast of Fort McMurray on Sunday night to assist in the ongoing search for the missing teen, said Wood Buffalo RCMP spokesperson Cpl.l Teri-Ann Deobald.

"The dive team did decide to do a dive tonight, they are currently doing a dive," Deobald said in an interview with CBC News at 9 p.m.

After deciding to get one late night search of the water in before nightfall, the volunteer divers will return to the lake on Monday morning to resume their work, Deobald said.

"All the different emergency crews are helping out and they are going to exhaust all avenues that we have before we stop the search.

"They just want to locate the boy."

The Anzac Fire Department, RCMP officers, the RCMP jet boat and Search And Rescue Alberta volunteers have all been involved in the search.

An RCMP helicopter also searched the lake on Sunday afternoon but has since left the area.

Deobald said the search is now considered a recovery mission.

"We do believe it's a drowning now, unfortunately," she said. "We have already decided that if the body is not located tonight then the search will resume at sunrise."

The boy fell into the water just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Wood Buffalo RCMP got a call for help from a concerned boater who had seen the teenager fall into the water and struggle to swim.

The boy was believed to be on a watercraft that later washed up on shore. Water conditions were rough at a the time and continued to be poor throughout the night that followed, Deobald said.

The boy's name is not being released. Victim services are on hand to provide counselling for the family and the boater who called police, Deobald said.

"It's a tragic situation," she said.​​

Gregoire Lake is approximately 40 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, near Highway 881 and the Gregoire Lake Reserve.