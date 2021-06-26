Search called off for missing swimmer who disappeared near central Edmonton, says fire department

The search for a missing person, who disappeared while swimming near central Edmonton, has been called off.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Friday near Dawson Park in the river valley.

A group of people had gone swimming in the North Saskatchewan River, but one person went missing, said a fire department spokesperson.

First responders, a search and rescue boat and a police helicopter searched the area Friday night, the spokesperson said.

Crews resumed the search Saturday morning, but suspended the effort around 10 a.m., the spokesperson said.

