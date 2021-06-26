Search suspended for missing man who went swimming in North Saskatchewan River

The search for a 25-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the river Friday night was called off Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call near Dawson Park in central Edmonton. Police were also sent to the scene just north of the Dawson Bridge.

Four male friends were at Dawson Park when two of them went swimming in the North Saskatchewan River around a nearby boat launch, police said Saturday.

One of the swimmers, a 25-year-old man, did not return to shore.

Paramedics, a search and rescue boat and a police helicopter searched the area Friday night. Crews resumed the search Saturday morning but suspended the effort around 10 a.m., according to a fire department spokesperson.

Police said the search spanned the river from Parkland County to Fort Saskatchewan but was unsuccessful.

The missing man is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is about five feet tall and 130 pounds.

