Missing snowmobiler found dead on thin ice near Fort McMurray

The body of a 48-year-old man who left Fort McMurray on a snowmobile trip Saturday was recovered by RCMP Wednesday.

The man's body was located Tuesday near an open lead of water along a remote stretch of the Clearwater River 70 kilometres east of Fort McMurray.

The area, near Whitemud Falls, is inaccessible by road.

A medevac helicopter, dispatched around 1 p.m., Tuesday, found the man and his snowmobile, but dangerous ice conditions prevented the chopper from landing, said Paul Spring, president of Fort McMurray's Local Helicopter Emergency Response Organization (HERO).

"Two paramedics and the HERO crew departed in the afternoon, went out to the scene and located the snowmobiler and the snowmobile on a piece of ice in the Clearwater River with some open water nearby," Spring said.

The crew determined that a safe landing for the helicopter was not possible due to the thinness of the ice, he said.

"The crew got down as low as possible near the patient to determine if there were any signs of life," Spring said. "And with the observations made by the crew, it was determined that the individual was likely deceased."

The crew recorded the GPS location of the body and turned back. The recovery effort was then turned over to Wood Buffalo RCMP, Spring said.

It's unfortunate but it's a really risky place to take your sled right now. - Paul Spring

The man was last seen on Saturday, RCMP said. He had told a friend he was leaving on a snowmobiling trip and it was believed he was near the Clearwater River.

"Normally, this time of year, the rivers would be pretty solid but this has been a warmer than normal winter. And both the Athabasca and Clearwater have open sections of water in numerous locations so snowmobiling on them is risky, especially if it's dark out," Spring said.

"It's unfortunate, but it's a really risky place to take your sled right now."

Police did not release the man's name.