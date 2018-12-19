Missing snowmobiler found dead near Fort McMurray

The body of a 48-year-old man who was last seen Saturday was located near Fort McMurray, Alta., Wednesday.

The man had told a friend he was leaving on a snowmobiling trip and it was believed he was near the Clearwater River northeast of Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo RCMP along with RCMP air services, emergency services and Search and Rescue Fort McMurray assisted in the effort to locate him.

Police did not release the man's name.