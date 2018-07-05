5 plaques missing from Edmonton's Aboriginal Walk of Honour

Cindy-Lynn Katcheech has visited downtown Edmonton's Aboriginal Walk of Honour several times over the years. The Vancouver woman's late uncle is featured on one of the plaques that are part of the memorial at Amiskwacîw Wâskâyhkan Ihtâwin, or Beaver Hills House Park.

Five of those plaques were missing when she visited the monument on Wednesday.

"It's shocking. It's not right what they've done because these are legendaries," she said, highlighting how the plaques honour Indigenous people who have had success in the film industry, including her uncle Gordon Tootoosis, an award-winning actor.

His plaque was still intact, but Katcheech thinks the others were stolen. About fifteen plaques make up the walk-of-fame style monument.

The plaques for filmmakers Barry Barclay, Wil Campbell and Gil Cardinal, actress Tantoo Cardinal and journalist and TV producer Bert Crowfoot are missing.

An Edmonton police spokesperson said the missing plaques are under investigation.

The monument pays tribute to Indigenous success. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Katcheech said she and a friend called the city, and an employee told them they didn't know of any planned maintenance on the memorial, or of any reason why the plaques were missing.

The inscription on the monument, which has been in the park since 2005, reads: "It is intended to be a lasting legacy to recognize [Indigenous leaders'] efforts and hard work at bringing a new understanding to the varied cultures, traditions, languages and artistic expressions of Aboriginal people in Canada."

Katcheech said the alleged vandalism is disrespectful to Indigenous people.

"It's Canada. And being the first people here in Canada and this had to happen," said Katcheech, who is originally from the Saulteaux First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Five plaques from a downtown Edmonton monument that honour Indigenous people have gone missing. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The monument has been a source of pride for Katcheech, she said, recalling when the monument was fully intact.

"I felt real honoured when they were here," she said.

"It brought me a lot of happiness to see these people they're honouring."

She said she hopes the plaques are returned to their rightful place soon.