Search called off for small plane missing between Edmonton and Chilliwack

The military has called off its search for a small, home-built airplane that that disappeared without a trace during a flight from Edmonton, Alta., to Chilliwack, B.C. one week ago.

The military operation officially ended at 3 p.m. Thursday, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) based in Victoria, B.C. confirmed in an online statement.

The search has been handed over to the RCMP as a missing persons case. Military officials said suspending the search was a difficult decision but one that followed an exhaustive search.

Over the last seven days, both military and volunteer civilian aircraft have spent about 320 hours flying in challenging weather conditions searching for the plane, its pilot and passenger.

Rescuers concentrated on a 600-kilometre-long corridor along Highway 5 between Kamloops and Valemount.

Search crews covered more than 14,000 square kilometres on mountainous terrain in the area surrounding the last known location and filed flight plan of the missing plane.

The missing plane is a white RV-6, a home-built, low-wing, single-engine aircraft that can carry two people. It was reported overdue last Friday.

CBC News has spoken with the family of the missing couple and they have asked for privacy at this time.

Military officials have declined to identify the missing pilot and passenger.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the missing pilot and passenger during this extremely difficult time," reads a statement from the JRCC.