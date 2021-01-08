Police search for driver, truck in connection with disappearance of Edmonton woman

Edmonton police have identified a person of interest in the disappearance of a 30-year-old woman who vanished on Christmas Eve.

Billie Wynell Johnson was last seen on the evening of Dec. 24 in the area of 113th Street and 107th Avenue.

Investigators are now seeking the public's assistance in tracking down a male driver and the pickup truck he was driving on the night of Johnson's disappearance.

Police have released surveillance images of the vehicle and urge anyone with information on Johnson's disappearance to come forward.

The pickup, a black Dodge Ram, was captured on surveillance video leaving the downtown area and headed west out of the city between 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 1:14 a.m. on Christmas Day, police said.

Police also released a surveillance image of the driver, in a blue sweater and black face mask, as he enters what appears to be a convenience store.

Police say this driver, captured here on a surveillance image, is a person of interest in the disappearance of Billie Wynell Johnson. (Submitted by Edmonton Police Service)

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the truck and driver on Christmas Eve or observed any suspicious activity involving the truck and driver, police said.

Johnson is five feet seven inches tall and about 140 pounds.

She has dark hair, a flower tattoo on her left clavicle and a tattoo down her forearm that says "Gianna."

She was last seen wearing tan hiking boots, black pants and a grey or blue FILA sweater. She was carrying a small black Adidas tote bag with white writing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.