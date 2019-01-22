Man wanted for 2017 murder in Lac La Biche arrested by RCMP

A suspect wanted in connection with the October 2017 homicide of a Lac La Biche man was brought into police custody on Sunday, more than a year after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lloyd Wesley Boudreau, 23, was arrested at a home in Two Hills, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Boudreau is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Matthew Mountain.

He also charged with evading police and disposing of physical evidence from a crime, RCMP said.

A warrant for Boudreau's arrest was issued on Nov. 7, 2017.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old woman at the home on Sunday. She has been charged with accessory to murder in the homicide, RCMP said.

The woman, who was in a relationship with Boudreau at the time, was reported missing on the same day that Mountain's body was discovered.

On Oct. 28, 2017, Mountain was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lac La Biche hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Boucher and the accused woman remain in custody. They are scheduled to appear in St. Paul provincial court on Thursday.

Boudreau's 53-year-old mother was previously charged with accessory to murder in the homicide. It is alleged she helped her son evade police and dispose of physical evidence of the crime.

The case remains under investigation and further charges could be laid, Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said Tuesday.