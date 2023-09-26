Search on for autistic boy missing from First Nation in northeastern Alberta

The chief of a northeastern Alberta First Nation begged for prayers Tuesday as he described a widening search for his five-year-old grandson, missing for more than 24 hours.

"What I would like is prayers for this young man, and for people to continue to pray for us," Frog Lake Cree Nation Chief Greg Desjarlais told reporters.

"This young man — young boy, I should say — is autistic. He can't speak, so it makes it very difficult for us."

Mounties say Jager Cross-Memnook was last seen Monday at about 2:30 p.m. MT at his home in the First Nation, which is a roughly 260-kilometre drive northeast of Edmonton.

Police say he is three-and-a-half feet, weighs 60 pounds and has pale skin and red hair.

RCMP say the boy was last seen wearing a light blue Nike sweater and Paw Patrol bottoms.

Chief Greg Desjarlais of the Frog Lake Cree Nation said he is increasingly worried about the safety of his five-year-old grandson Jager, who has been missing since Monday afternoon. (Peter Evans/CBC)

"Our children are loaned to us, that's our belief," Desjarlais said. "They're gifts. And this little boy, a lot of people love him. He has a lot of energy. He has that gift of his own spirit inside him."

He said he is worried for Jager's safe return to his family, especially with the possibility of a second night alone outside approaching fast.

"I can't imagine this young boy at night, you know, had to sleep out there alone," he said. "There's a lot of bears out here, and there's a lot of animals. But our belief is always with the Creator and we're asking Him to have pity on us and to allow us to keep raising this child here."

Desjarlais said there are 250 to 300 people searching for Jager. The searchers include people from about 10 First Nations and Métis settlements, he said, as well as RCMP members and others.

Searchers, some on horseback, comb a rural road Tuesday for signs of missing five-year-old boy Jager Cross-Memnook. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

"People are tired but it was good to see last night, midnight, when they asked who wants to go home, and nobody wanted to go home," he said.

"We just want to find him. We want to find him alive. And we want to celebrate his life and help him grow into an old man."

Mounties said the search has been assisted by Edmonton Police Service and Alberta RCMP helicopters, Alberta RCMP police dog services and more than 100 members of the public.

Not suspicious

RCMP Staff Sgt. David Graham said there's nothing suspicious about the disappearance, but that it's "extremely concerning" that the boy hadn't been found more than 24 hours after he was reported missing.

"I would say that it's important that we find him sooner rather than later as the longer the time goes by, I think the more difficult it becomes," Graham said. "The area would have to expand greater and greater as time goes."

He said the fact the boy is non-verbal adds to the difficulty.

"If we're calling out for him and he's hiding somewhere and he's afraid but he's not able to verbalize that, we could pass by, or searchers could pass by, and maybe not see him on the first go or something."

The terrain is remote, with lots of trees and bushes, a lot of lease roads and some bodies of water, Graham said.

"So, a lot of ways he could have gone — and there's really no clear indication, to my knowledge, of which way he took."

The search effort for Jager Cross-Memnook was into its second day Tuesday. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Graham said the search is taking a toll on everyone involved.

"It's very emotional with the family and the community. I know the community is tight. Even with the [RCMP] members here, a lot of us have children ourselves, so it can be emotional to be looking for a lost child like this."

Any information about Jager's whereabouts can be directed to the Elk Point RCMP detachment or to Crime Stoppers.