Miss Vickie's chips recalled in Eastern Canada were also shipped west

Miss Vickie's Canada says some of its potato chips that were part of a recall in Eastern Canada earlier this month due to possible glass contamination were inadvertently shipped west.

The company says the chips were only shipped to retail customers in Alberta, Brandon, Man., and Moose Jaw, Sask, and that it's working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to co-ordinate a voluntary recall.

The latest recall involves original recipe kettle cooked potato chips. The company said 630 bags are involved, and they have very specific "guaranteed fresh" dates and "manufacturing codes."

Consumers who have purchased the chips should not eat them and are urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

"Miss Vickie's Canada is recalling certain Miss Vickie's brand Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips from the marketplace due to possible presence of pieces of glass," reads the CFIA recall notice.

"Consumers should not consume and retailers, restaurants, and institutions should not sell or use the recalled product.

At the beginning of November, Miss Vickie's recalled some chips sold online and in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada due to what it said was "isolated reports of the presence of a small piece of glass found at the bottom of the bag."

"These recall actions are now complete, however impacted product was inadvertently shipped to retail customers in Alberta, Brandon, Manitoba and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan," reads a notice on the company website.

"No consumer complaints have been received from Alberta, Manitoba or Saskatchewan for the impacted product. Our organization is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to coordinate the recall."

There have been reported injuries associated with the products involved in the previous recall, the CFIA said on its website. The agency said the recall was triggered by the company and it continues to investigate.