Misericordia reopening to patients as COVID-19 outbreak ends

The Misericordia Community Hospital in west Edmonton is beginning a phased reopening following an outbreak connected to 58 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

The hospital closed its doors to incoming patients on July 8 in response to a "full facility outbreak."

Since July 17, there have been no new COVID-19 cases linked to the hospital outbreak, according to a news release Friday from Covenant Health and Alberta Health Services.

The outbreak is now considered over and site restrictions have been lifted as of Friday, the news release said.

The emergency department and labour and delivery services are open again as of Friday afternoon.

Scheduled ambulatory appointments and surgical procedures will be part of a phased reopening.

"With an abundance of caution, and nearly a month without a new case linked to the initial outbreak, we are confident the site is ready to begin accepting incoming patients to a safe environment of care," AHS Edmonton zone medical director Dr. David Zygun said in a news release.

At the onset of the outbreak, existing patients continued to receive treatment while patients with scheduled day procedures were rebooked or taken to other Edmonton zone hospitals.

Inpatient units, including neonatal intensive care, will begin to accept new patients. Postponed or upcoming appointments and surgeries will be contacted for rescheduling.

Fifty-eight total cases of COVID-19 were linked to the outbreak. An update Thursday from Covenant Health said 11 patients who had tested positive remained in hospital while 24 staff had been impacted.