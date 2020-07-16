Misericordia hospital's growing outbreak now linked to 52 cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to an outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital in west Edmonton continues to grow a week the facility closed its doors to new patients.

As of Thursday morning, a total of 52 cases have been linked to the outbreak, with 17 new cases identified since July 8.

Seventeen patients are currently being treated in the hospital for the illness. Eight patients who tested positive have since been discharged, Alberta Health Services confirmed in an email to CBC News.

Some of those people were discharged after fully recovering, AHS said. Others were discharged and sent home, where they were asked to self-isolate for 14 days, or 10 days after onset of symptoms.

A total of 19 staff have also tested positive.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide her latest COVID-19 update Thursday at a news conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT.

You can watch it live here.

The Misericordia outbreak now reaches beyond the walls of the hospital.

According to AHS, two people linked to the outbreak were not patients or staff but "tested positive in the community."

Six people have died, a total that has remained unchanged since last week.

On July 8 — the day the hospital declared a full-facility outbreak and stopped admitting new patients — 15 staff members and 20 patients had tested positive.

Cases have steadily increased since the outbreak was first declared on June 20.

The hospital remains under what is called a "full-facility outbreak closure," and all services, including the emergency department, have been closed to new patients.

People who need care are asked to instead visit one of the other hospitals within the Edmonton zone, or call 911 if needed.

Visitors have been restricted to end-of-life situations only.

The growing outbreak at the hospital is part of a trend across the province.

Alberta reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 704.

The last time there were more than 700 active cases in Alberta was on May 21.

The total number of cases in the province since March will soon surpass 9,000.

In recent days, Hinshaw has expressed concerns about the upward trend in case numbers.