2 new COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Misericordia hospital in Edmonton

Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been declared in two units at the Misericordia Community Hospital in west Edmonton, Alberta Health Services said Thursday.

Eight patients and two health-care workers have tested positive, AHS said in a news release. Another 29 health-care workers are in isolation.

Dr. David Zygun, Edmonton zone medical director with AHS, and Dr. Owen Heisler, chief medical officer of Covenant Health, will speak to reporters during a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

The Misericordia had a separate outbreak linked to 58 cases and 11 deaths. That outbreak began June 20.

On July 8, the hospital closed its doors temporarily to incoming patients in response to a "full facility outbreak."

As of Aug. 14, that outbreak was considered over.

Contract tracing continues and the situation is being closely monitored, AHS said in Thursday's statement.

"Enhanced screening measures among patients and unit healthcare workers have been implemented, and the hospital has increased infection prevention and control measures on the units to further ensure the continued safety of all patients and health-care workers."

All patients on the affected units have been tested, as have all staff who either worked on the units or were present on them, even if they are not showing symptoms, AHS said.

Visitation to these units is being temporarily restricted. Family members of patients are being encouraged to meet with patients virtually.

The Misericordia's emergency department remains open and there is no impact to all other services at the hospital, AHS said.