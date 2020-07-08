Misericordia hospital closed to patients as COVID-19 outbreak intensifies

The Misericordia Community Hospital is closing its doors to new patients and has cancelled all surgeries as an outbreak of COVID-19 continues to spread.

The west Edmonton hospital is now under a "full facility outbreak" due to ongoing transmission of the virus, Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health said in a joint statement Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 20 patients and 15 staff members had tested positive.

Three patients linked to the outbreak have died.

Cases have steadily increased since the outbreak began on June 20. As of Monday morning, 18 patients and 14 staff had tested positive. Two patients had died by that time.

The hospital had previously cancelled day surgeries, restricted visitors and had begun testing of staff and patients.

With the number of infections increasing, the hospital is adopting more aggressive protocols in a bid to control the spread.

In order to reduce the risk of further transmission of COVID-19, all services at the the acute care hospital at 16940 87th Ave. are now temporarily closed to incoming patients.

The full facility outbreak extends to all adult and child services, including the emergency department.

Patients should not visit the Misericordia, and should instead visit one of the other hospitals within the Edmonton zone or call 911 if needed.

No patients will be admitted to the hospital. Day procedures and visits will be postponed or rescheduled at another Edmonton hospital.

The statement from AHS and Covenant Health said the latest move is a necessary extension of the progressive outbreak restrictions put in place on July 6.

"Patients within the hospital will continue to receive the treatment, care and support they need. In order to keep everyone safe visitors will be restricted to end-of-life situations only," the statement said.

Arrangements will be made for women in labour to deliver their babies at Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health said staff continue to "aggressively manage" the outbreak.

"Activating the full facility outbreak is necessary at this time to protect patients, staff and physicians. We acknowledge the challenges these additional restrictions create for patients, families, staff and physicians," Dr. David Zygun, medical director, AHS Edmonton zone, said in the statement.

"Ongoing transmission means that this is a necessary step to protect patients, staff and physicians and to ensure that the outbreak can be managed as efficiently and effectively as possible."