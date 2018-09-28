Patients informed about air quality issue at Misericordia hospital

Patients of the Misericordia Community Hospital in west Edmonton are being told about an ongoing air quality issue inside the aging building.

Covenant Health, which operates the acute care hospital at 16940 87th Ave., will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday, it said in a media advisory.

Dr. Robert Black, medical director at the Misericordia and chief medical officer of Covenant Health, will speak to media outside the hospital to "share information about this issue and the steps Covenant Health has taken to ensure affected patients are informed."

The hospital has been plagued with capacity and maintenance issues in recent years.

Its emergency room is set to be replaced. A new $65-million emergency room, three times as large as the current one, was recently announced. Construction work is slated to begin next spring, with opening of the new addition set for the spring of 2023.

The new emergency department, first announced in the 2017 provincial budget, will be built on the west side of the hospital at 170th Street and 87th Avenue.

The hospital had a major flood in May 2013. Forty-six elective surgeries were cancelled and 53 patients were moved after a valve ruptured while a toilet was being repaired. There were several smaller flooding incidents in 2014.

Last month, an overflowing toilet caused significant water damage on the main floor and forced a temporary closure of the emergency room.

The Misericordia's existing emergency department serves 51,000 visits per year in a space designed for 25,000.