Fort McMurray minor hockey coach charged with sexual offences

A 31-year-old Fort McMurray minor hockey coach has been charged with three sexual offences, RCMP say.

Steven Charles Adams has been charged with child luring, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation.

"These serious charges stem from allegations of misconduct while Adams was a volunteer hockey coach with Fort McMurray Minor Hockey in 2018," Wood Buffalo RCMP said Monday in a news release.

Adams has been released on bail and is due in Fort McMurray provincial court on Jan. 9, 2019.

Victim support services have been made available to those affected, police said.