Minivan driver dies when semi loses 8-wheel dolly in southwest Edmonton

A driver was killed in southwest Edmonton Wednesday morning when her minivan was hit by a tandem dolly that had become detached from a semi-trailer.

The 36-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

The eight-wheel, tandem-axle converter dolly separated from a semi-trailer as it travelled west on Lessard Road near the Anthony Henday Drive overpass.

The dolly crossed the median into opposing traffic and hit the driver's side of the eastbound minivan just after 7:30 a.m., police said.

Charges are pending against the 66-year-old man driving the semi-tractor unit.

It's the second time in two days a vehicle has been hit by wheels lost by a semi travelling in the area.

This dual wheel crossed Anthony Henday Drive Tuesday morning and struck a commercial truck, crushing the cab. The driver escaped with minor injuries. (Edmonton Police Service)

On Tuesday morning, a dual wheel flew across Anthony Henday Drive south of Lessard Road and struck the windshield of a commercial truck.

The cab of the truck was crushed, but the driver managed to pull over to the side of the road, escaping with minor injuries.

Police are uncertain if the truck which lost the wheel was traveling north or south and are asking witnesses to call them.

The Edmonton police commercial vehicle investigation unit is currently conducting a series of checks on city roadways.

Police said Wednesday that in a two-hour period Tuesday, 12 truck and trailer combinations were stopped and inspected.

The checks led to the discoveries of 46 violations resulting in $3,400 in fines. Ten vehicles were taken out of service while two passed.

On Oct. 22, police stopped and inspected 15 vehicles. Ten were put out service, two vehicles required attention and three passed inspections, police said.

On Oct. 20, 22 vehicles were stopped and inspected. Ten were put out of service, three required attention and nine passed.