This miniature horse is a master of disguise

On a sunny October day, a Nazgul races through the forest north of Legal.

The Nazgul, or Ringwraith, as the fallen kings of Middle Earth are also known, has a terrifying, faceless, cloaked figure on his back.

This one is not as large as the nine from the Lord of the Rings movies.

And, frankly, not nearly as terrifying.

Patty and Tonka dressed as a knight and her horse. (Patty Kramps )

It's hard for a miniature horse to look scary with a teddy bear strapped to his back.

Every year, Patty Kramps dresses her horse, Tonka, in a different Halloween costume. It started when he wore the silver regalia of a knight's horse (Kramps played a knight in chain-mail, natch).

Last year, the horse was dressed as Dash from the Pixar film The Incredibles. And there's also his custom blue-velvet and leather Supertonk superhero outfit.

The stables at the farm owned by Kramps and her husband, Kelly Miller, are full of miniature horses.

But when it comes to cosplay, Tonka gets to have all the fun. Partly because he's the number one pony. But it's more than that.

"For the last four years of my mom's life, I would take him and her with this little cart that I have," said Kramps. "I would take her for drives in the trail, I would dress her up and do photographs, photo shoots with her and him.

"He just was awesome. He always did it perfect whenever mom was in the cart."

Irene Kramps died in July 2017 at the age of 96.

Tonka is popular with kids, too, and often gets visitors. On an October day when Tonka was in Nazgul mode, Emily Hunter was visiting her old pal. She's known him for fives years.

"He's fat, cute and fluffly," she said.

Tonka spent a lot of time with Irene Kramps during the last four years of her life.

The Nazgul costume is Emily's favourite. Kramps made it herself.

"I just love the Lord of the Rings, and one of my favourite scenes is those guys chasing the good girl down in slow motion," said Kramps.

She's talking of the iconic scene where nine of the Dark Lord Sauron's henchman chase Arwen and Frodo, until they get caught on the wrong side of a river.

Tonka moves surprisingly fast for a squat little horse, so the costume wasn't without challenges, said Kramps.

"There's a poor little teddy bear tied in there. Tying [him] in there so [he] doesn't bounce all over the place, that's pretty hard to do. But he stayed on!"

Kramps and her husband got their first miniature horse in 2009.

"They are basically part our livelihood," said Patty.

"We make carts and harness and we utilize them as often as we possibly can in driving. We teach people to drive when we have the time. Some of them are just rescues that are just kind of hanging out here and not doing a whole lot. But many of them we drive and are part of the business, part of our life."

And Tonka is the star of the bunch, she said.

"He tries his best to do what I ask him to do, and he does it with flair."