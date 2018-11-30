Stop-work, compliance orders levied against company after fatal Leduc industrial accident

The Leduc worksite where three men were killed in an industrial accident earlier this month was turned back over to management this week, but little work is being done inside the facility.

After vacating the site Wednesday, investigators with Occupational Health and Safety levied six orders — including a stop-work order — against Millennium Cryogenic Technologies, an oilfield supply company in the Leduc Business Park.

Daryn Bondarchuk, 52, and two other workers — ages 31 and 34 — were killed inside the business on Nov. 15.

"The stop-work order will remain in place until safe work procedures are developed for the cryogenic system, the ventilation system and the associated nitrogen supply system," said Occupational Health and Safety spokesperson Trent Bancarz on Friday.

"Given the nature of the orders, and what they're written for, the only work that's going to go on in there is anything to do with complying with the orders."

OHS issued one stop-work order, two stop-use orders and three compliance orders against the company.

The stop-use order for the cryogenic system will remain in place until it is "approved as safe to operate by an engineer." A second stop-use order relates to the ventilation system, Bancarz said.

"And that will stay in place until that system is designed, installed and maintained to acceptable engineering specifications."

The company has been given until Jan. 7 to meet the requirements of the compliance orders

"They're related to developing a code of practice for a confined space, developing an emergency response plan and designating a component worker to do confined space hazard assessments," Bancarz said.

While Bancarz said the investigation is still active, he provided few details on the circumstances of the accident.

Bancarz could not say if autopsies would be performed on the men. Those details will be released to the public in due course, he said.

By law, OHS has two years from the date of the incident to make the results of its investigation public.

"Investigations, they're all unique," Bancarz said."They all have different levels of complexity, different levels of involvement.

"It's very hard to put time frames on them."

According to information on its website, Millennium Cryogenic Technologies cleans and treats oilfield equipment to improve durability. The technology is often used to treat mechanical gears or tools.

In a lab or workplace setting, cryogenics uses liquid nitrogen to freeze a space or a piece of equipment.

Nitrogen is an invisible, tasteless and odourless gas which displaces oxygen and can be dangerous in confined or poorly ventilated spaces.