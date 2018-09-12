'A safe place to live': Mill Woods leaves its checkered past behind

CBC Edmonton is setting up a pop-up newsroom at the Mill Woods Public Library for the week of Sept. 10-14. We'll be exploring stories and perspectives from one of Edmonton's oldest communities, and will be broadcasting live from the library on Sept. 14. Have a story to pitch? Come say hi!

For a brief time, Mill Woods had a reputation for drive-by shootings and gang violence, though most of the headlines were tied to a few people in a few select neighbourhoods.

Homes were targeted by Molotov cocktails. Occasional gunfire sent people scrambling for cover.

The resulting media coverage created a bad impression that may, unfairly, linger in some people's minds.

"The issue, partly, was because Mill Woods was such a large area," said Arundeep Singh Sandhu, who back then lived in some of the neighbourhoods where the violence happened. "All of the crime that happened there, it just got labelled as one area.

"I think there was a stigma, for a brief period, especially around the early 2000s. There seemed to be an uptick in violent crime, organized crime."

Much of the violence was linked to a rivalry between two gangs, one headed by Ranjit Mangat, the other by Usman Pervez. The two men lived less than six blocks from each other.

'I think it got a bad rep'

"They became rivals of each other, and from there it surfaced into fights at parties and progressed into drive-by shootings and Molotov cocktails being thrown at houses, and inevitably murder," said Edmonton deputy police chief Kevin Berezinski, who responded to a number of those calls at the time as a member of the gang unit.

"It seemed like weekly we were having drive-by shootings taking place. We'd have threats, complaints being made, and then murder. It didn't make the community look very good at the time."

In December 2000, Adnan Pervez, 18, was gunned down in the driveway of his family's home. Police said at the time his older brother Usman had been the intended target.

The drive-by shooting in Mill Woods has the neighbourhood worried. 1:41 In March 2001, Mangat, 22, was the victim of a contract killing. During the subsequent trial, court learned that Usman Pervez had paid a man $20,000 for the contract killing, because he believed Mangat had been involved in his brother's murder. Usman Pervez is currently serving a life sentence for murder.

Sandhu, who grew up in Mill Woods, said the shootings put the community on edge.

"We knew those guys," he said. "We knew the families. There was a shooting down the street from my house, and we lived in a new area, a nicer area at the time."

The collateral damage left the community's reputation in shambles, earning it the label of "kill woods."

"It's unfortunate it was localized toward Mill Woods," said Berezinski. "I think it got a bad rep."

​Several years later, in 2007, two new groups started another feud. This time homes were hit by Molotov cocktails.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi was a rookie city councillor for the area when the fire bombings happened.

Amir Qureshi admitted to throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Mill Woods home. 1:55 He helped facilitate a meeting between the two groups to try to stop the violence.

"I think it helped in decelerating some of the tensions at the time," said Sohi, who personally knew some of the families involved.

Berezinski credits community leaders for banding together and co-operating with police.

"Again, it was a small group of people that were responsible for a majority of the crimes that were taking place, the violent crimes," Berezinski said.

"We've displaced a lot of those people. Some of them are still in jail, and people have grown up and moved on, which is a good thing for us."

'The whole world's here'

Sandhu continues to live in Mill Woods and said the area is thriving these days.

Not making the headlines every other day has helped, he said.

"In the last decade, we've seen a change in how the reporting is done," he said. "And so you don't have Mill Woods name attached to crime stories as much.

"The community coming together to address the issues was a big factor, probably the biggest factor in changing the perception. The community's got to be willing to address things head on."

New Canadians continue to flock to the area, which has now grown to almost 80,000 people and is considered one of Edmonton's most diverse.

"I've always felt like the whole world's here," said Sandhu. "I would say that Mill Woods has always been a safe place to live. When you look at the stats, crime in Mill Woods has never been high compared to other parts of the city."

Berezinski said the southeast police station is one of the city's busiest. More than 160 officers work out of that station.

"I think things have changed," he said. "It's a good place to raise your kids, and it's a good community and good people."