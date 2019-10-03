Crosshairs on Liberal lawn sign condemned by Edmonton candidates
Edmonton police looking into sign in Mill Woods riding
Candidates are condemning a lawn sign in a southeast Edmonton riding that has crosshairs centred on the heads of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Mill Woods candidate Amarjeet Sohi.
"Save our Country. Vote out these A$$wipes," is written under a photograph of the two Liberal incumbents.
A photo of the sign was tweeted Wednesday, with Sohi posting a response Wednesday night.
My wife & I’ve knocked on thousands of doors during my public service. I can assure you that this sign, though disturbing, isn’t reflective of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> Mill Woods we've called home for 35 years. Rest assured, this won’t stop me from talking to my neighbours on their doorsteps. <a href="https://t.co/rvrswEHedR">https://t.co/rvrswEHedR</a>—@SohiAmarjeet
On Thursday, Conservative candidate Tim Uppal, whose election sign stood on the same lawn, posted his response.
Threats of political violence have no place in our democracy. I’ve instructed my campaign to remove our sign from this property. <a href="https://t.co/jzelwNR1ky">https://t.co/jzelwNR1ky</a>—@TimUppal
Edmonton police say they have not received a formal complaint about the sign, but the hate crimes unit is looking into it along with Public Safety Canada's integrated national security enforcement.
The Canada Elections Act does not regulate the content of campaign signs.
