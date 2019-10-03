Crosshairs on Liberal lawn sign condemned by Edmonton candidates

Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·New

Candidates are condemning a lawn sign in a southeast Edmonton riding that has crosshairs centred on the heads of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and Mill Woods candidate Amarjeet Sohi.

Edmonton police looking into sign in Mill Woods riding

Travis McEwan · CBC News ·
A sign sits on a lawn in the Meyonohk neighbourhood of the Edmonton Mill Woods federal riding. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

"Save our Country. Vote out these A$$wipes," is written under a photograph of the two Liberal incumbents.

A photo of the sign was tweeted Wednesday, with Sohi posting a response Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Conservative candidate Tim Uppal, whose election sign stood on the same lawn, posted his response.

Edmonton police say they have not received a formal complaint about the sign, but the hate crimes unit is looking into it along with Public Safety Canada's integrated national security enforcement.

The Canada Elections Act does not regulate the content of campaign signs.

