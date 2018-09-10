My Mill Woods: Perspectives from a Baby Boomer, a Gen-Xer and Generation Z

For the week of Sept. 10 - 14, CBC Edmonton is setting up a pop-up newsroom at the Mill Woods Public Library, from which it will explore the stories and perspectives from one of Edmonton's oldest communities. To kick off the coverage, CBC asked a few residents of the community to share their thoughts on what living in the community means to them.

We hear from:

Wil Tonowski, 60, who moved to Mill Woods from north Edmonton and wasn't sure what he'd gotten into;

Jeanette Dotimas, 40, who has lived in the community for most of her life and loves the way it broadens the worldviews of her two children;

Three high school students from J. Percy Page — ​Farzeen Ather, David Chan and Shruti Kandpal — who offer short essays about the school and community.

Started off lost. Then found he was home

By Wil Tonowski

What in the world have I done?!?

That was pretty much my mindset when I first moved to Mill Woods in 1995. I was continually lost. I could barely find my way to my house after work and I was almost afraid to go to the grocery store for fear of not finding my way home for an hour or two. Was it really that bad? Maybe not, but it was close.

Wil Tonowski, a longtime north-side boy, says his first few weeks in Mill Woods were a nightmare. (CBC)

I grew up in the northeast end of the city, Beverly to be exact. When I was 20, I bought my first house in Clareview, a nice new community also in the northeast. When I started with the Edmonton Police Service in 1978, I spent the first part of my career working out of Londonderry Station, now called North Division. You get the picture. My entire life was on the north side. I was comfortable there and knew every store, every back alley, every sports field, church and even most of the "bad guys."

Then I met my future wife and it was obvious that she was not comfortable with any of it. She was a south-side gal and that was all there was to it.

So we ended up buying a house in the Leefield community of Mill Woods. And the first few weeks were a nightmare.

The roads were all named, not numbered, nothing ran in straight lines, everything was circular with loops and crescents. "Crazy!" I thought, "Who would come up with such an asinine design?"

So what happened? Mill Woods soccer saved us.

We had five sons and two daughters, all either playing or coaching soccer, and I quickly also became a coach. Believe me, when you've got that many kids playing soccer, you need to be able to get to practices and games on time. Within one week of soccer season starting, we were pretty much experts in getting around.

I've always believed that when you have kids, you had better get involved in your community. I eventually became the Leefield community league president, and later the president of the Mill Woods Presidents' Council. The council consists of all of the presidents in Mill Woods as well as The Meadows, Summerside and Ellerslie. The monthly meetings include participation from the city, the Edmonton Public Library, the Grey Nuns Hospital, the Edmonton Police Service and more. Our community leagues and the Presidents' Council really help to give Mill Woods a "small town" type of feel.

We soon came to love Mill Woods — its diversity, its community spirit and its people. Some people say it is one of the largest cities in Alberta, with almost 80,000 people. In summer, when the garage doors open on a Saturday afternoon things often evolve into a barbecue and mini block party. It's been like that since we moved in and while some of our neighbours have changed, these traditions continue.

Mill Woods is where we've raised our family, made life-long friends, neighbours and great memories. It's home.

Proud to raise her children here

By Jeanette Dotimas

Jeanette Dotimas is a long-time Mill Woods resident who is proud to raise her children there.

My Mill Woods is a place that is at once vibrant, complex and real. People and community are the strength and soul of Mill Woods. This is why it is has been my home for over 30 years.

I was born and raised in Edmonton. Growing up, we lived in about half a dozen Mill Woods neighbourhoods — from Weinlos to Millbourne, Lakewood to Hillview. If anyone has earned the right to wear a "Mill Woods 4 Life" badge, it might be me.

I would do so with pride.

My husband Arif and I choose to raise our family in Mill Woods because we want our children to grow up with an unbiased view of the world. We want them to appreciate diversity — both cultural and economic — as a norm, not as a buzzword.

Our kids do not bat an eye when I mention picking up groceries from the All India supermarket in Daly Grove. They never contest the Jamaican patties from Irie Foods in Kameyosek or suppers at one of the Filipino turo turo eateries in the Millbourne area. When it's time for treats, there is a choice of decadent desserts from the French patisserie in Hillview or crispy churros from the panaderia — Latin bakery — that has been the pride of the Chilean community in Millhurst for 25 years.

In addition to a worldly palette, living in Mill Woods exposes our children to economic diversity.

Jeanette Dotimas and her family (Jeanette Dotimas/Supplied)

Their peers hail from different cultures and practise different faiths. They are Indigenous, they are immigrants and they are refugees. There is no judgment about income brackets or where people live, be it apartment complexes, large homes with large yards, or co-op housing. Mill Woods reflects today's world at its realest and our family is lucky enough to live in it.

There is also a quiet chaos to living here. Mill Woods is a suburb that is always bustling with activity. On any given weekend, we attend or volunteer at events at the library, the recreation centre or one of the eight community leagues or two dozen neighbourhoods. We celebrate together, we celebrate each other and we celebrate often.

And yet, there are still rumblings. We are unfairly singled out and the very idea of Mill Woods seems somehow offensive to a good many people.

But Mill Woods folk, if nothing else, are modest and self-deprecating in the best way. Most of us don't mind the criticism because, without a care in the world, we are just doing our own thing out here.

Mill Woods was one of the first Edmonton areas to be built away from the grid system in the early 1970s. After close to 50 years, we've certainly earned the right to march to the beat of our own drum.

Voices from the hall:

J. Percy Page students see diversity and unity

Some of J. Percy Page High School's Leadership students, in a photo from the school's Twitter feed in March 2018. (Twitter)

A welcoming, inclusive environment awaits, by Farzeen Ather

J. Percy Page, located in the heart of Mill Woods, had never been my first choice. During the first few days of grade 10, I was convinced I'd wound up light-years away from my ideal secondary school. But my refusal to open my mind to new possibilities hindered me from realizing I'd landed exactly where I needed to be.

I've met some great and supportive people at Page, like friends from its clubs and activities and the amazingly relatable teachers in their creatively decorated classrooms. Every day, there was something to look forward to, whether it's English first thing in the morning, seeing friends do karaoke at lunch or planning the next fundraiser for the grad committee.

There's something for everyone, whether you're a basketball all-star, a chess extraordinaire or academically driven. The diversity within the student body, as well as the available opportunities and activities, reflect the array of cultures, talent and demographics within the community of Mill Woods. No matter who you are, or where you call home, there is a welcoming, inclusive environment available for you here.

Page helped me find my voice and begin to pursue my interests in activism, student governance and volunteer work. I've also watched others flourish. At the end of the day, I'm grateful things worked out the way they did. I'm excited to take the friendships I've made, the lessons I've learned and the overall high school experience I've had with me for the rest of my life.

Mill Woods made whole by the sum of its parts, by David Chan

It is unlikely many people know this but the English word "community" comes from the French comuneté, which derives from the Latin communitas, which all mean one thing - "shared in common." The Mill Woods community, from its architectural features to vibrant population, forms a living embodiment of everything these words represent. More than the arbitrary borders on a map, the life within the lines personify and represent the interconnected populace.

Begin with the Edmonton Public Library, a hub of people of all ages, sexes and ethnic backgrounds. No matter who walks through the glass doors, they can feel comfortable getting to their own business without feelings of anxiety.

The public high school, J. Percy Page, is an influential part of what pulls Mill Woods into one community. Its students and staff are involved in activities from volunteering in Grey Nuns Community Hospital to fundraisers and food drives. These efforts - made to improve the quality of the area - solidify the fact that Mill Woods is an entity composed of dynamic elements that function together. They make a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Is it flawless? No, but try pointing to a community that is and you may never lower your arm. And while we don't have a perfect community, we unquestionably have a great one. And that is something to be proud of.

A centre of acceptance, by Shruti Kandpal

When thinking of bright examples of Edmonton's growth, few come to mind faster than the community of Mill Woods. It is one of the first residential areas to diverge from Edmonton's grid system, and is a place where inclusivity and acceptance have been a highlight since the area's takeoff as a pilot project in the 1970s.

A portrait of success in terms of diversity, Mill Woods is home to thousands of people, with varying cultural and religious backgrounds, sexual orientations and abilities, all helping make the community a little more special. A stroll near Mill Woods Town Centre is akin to travelling around the world, with visible minorities bustling around what has become a public centre in the community.

Inside, you may see a vendor proudly folding religious garments pertaining to the religion of Islam next to an instructor teaching the traditional martial art of taekwondo. Outside, the brand new Mill Woods Library, along with the LRT extension currently under construction, stand out among the many valuable additions to Mill Woods.

The community honours its strong ties to its Indigenous roots in the names of various schools and neighbourhoods, such as ​Meyokumin Centre and the Satoo neighbourhood. Schools in the area, J. Percy Page Senior High being an example, have been integral in helping Mill Woods grow in size as well as diversity. The school has become an icon in terms of love and acceptance toward all its families.

Mill Woods has become an all-embracing umbrella of people showcasing uniqueness and unity, making it worthy of being called a community.

