Man injured in Mill Woods shooting Sunday morning
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in southeast Edmonton that resulted in at least one victim on Sunday morning.
A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven convenience store in Mill Woods, police said.
They were called at around 9:35 a.m. to the store at 2803 Mill Woods Road.
Police didn't say whether the man was shot inside the store.
The man is in stable condition, police said.