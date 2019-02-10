Man injured in Mill Woods shooting Sunday morning

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in southeast Edmonton that resulted in at least one victim on Sunday morning.

A 19-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven convenience store in Mill Woods, police said.

They were called at around 9:35 a.m. to the store at 2803 Mill Woods Road.

Police didn't say whether the man was shot inside the store.

The man is in stable condition, police said.