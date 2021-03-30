Cat president of Mill Creek Ravine Park diagnosed with cancer

Last year, a groundbreaking election fetched our city's attention.

More than 3,000 votes were cast last May in the 2020 Mill Creek Ravine Off-Leash Park Presidential Election.

The race resulted in an unlikely tie, with one of the co-president's being feline.

Addie, who shares the park's top spot with Tuna the dog, has been diagnosed with a cancer called neuroendocrine carcinoma in his pancreas.

"Unfortunately, his prognosis is really grim," said Addie's owner, Troy Pavlek in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"Due to the location of the tumor and the development, there's really not much medically we can do about it."

But, after mourning the diagnosis, Pavlek decided to put Addie's presidential powers to work. They're raising money for animal shelters around Edmonton in Addie's memory. They've raised $1,350 as of Monday evening.

"After I adopted him, after we came into each other's lives, his life became so much better and my life became so much better. And we just want that for as many people as possible," he said.

The pair had raised more than $1,000 for shelters across the city as of Monday night. (Submitted by Troy Pavlek)

Addie was adopted from the Edmonton Humane Society in 2013, but Pavlek said people should donate to any registered shelter they care about, and email him the amount after.

"I don't really care what organization you donate to. I just care that more cats, more dogs, more animals can find their forever homes," he said.

Addie might not have much time left, but Pavlek said even after he's gone, he won't succeed power to the dogs.

"Addie has confirmed he has no intentions to sign power over to dogs at any point in time," Pavlek said.

"He is committed to serving out his duties in the best way he can until he is unable to discharge those duties."