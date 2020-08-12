Edmonton police investigate attempted sexual assault in Mill Creek Ravine

Edmonton police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that took place in Mill Creek Ravine Monday sometime between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

A 63-year-old woman was walking northbound on a trail in the ravine near 97th Street and 92nd Avenue when a man followed her, grabbed her from behind and pulled her toward the shrubbery, police said in a news release.

The woman resisted and the man left the area.

Police believe the attack was sexually motivated.

Investigators with the EPS sexual assault unit are still investigating and looking for the suspect.

It's believed he is approximately 25 to 30-years-old with dark hair.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and burgundy pyjama pants at the time.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.