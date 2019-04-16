Bubbling over Bublé: a chance encounter

The stories you hear about Michael Bublé being a nice guy are true, I now know that first-hand.

By chance, I saw Bublé at Edmonton City Centre Mall Monday afternoon. The Canadian singer, songwriter, actor and record producer has won four Grammy Awards and multiple Junos.

I walked over to him, said hello and mentioned I'd be going to his concert at Rogers Place that evening.

We walked outside together and I apologized for the cloudy, cool weather.

He responded by saying Edmonton gets the most sunshine of any city in Canada — he knows this because he researches each city in which he performs.

Once across the street, his group seemed unsure of which way to go so I asked where they were headed.

They wanted to see the river, so I offered to walk with them since I was headed in the same direction.

As we walked towards the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, Bublé asked about my work and we talked about the Internet and fake news.

Singer Michael Bublé tells audience about happenstance tour with Lydia Neufeld. 0:41

A woman approached him holding out a letter. He stopped and talked with her, posing for a picture.

At the top of the stairs near the funicular, I pointed out the Valley Line LRT construction, the Edmonton Riverboat and the Muttart Conservatory glass pyramids.

I mentioned Edmontonians love the river valley and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Bublé asked what people here think about the pipeline, reminding me he lives in Burnaby, B.C.

I mentioned I have family in that province, having grown up in Vancouver. I told him Edmonton is a great place to raise kids.

I also told him I was glad to hear his son was doing well after a cancer diagnosis and treatment. His son's illness led Bublé and his wife, actress Luisana Lopiloto, to step back from their careers for several years to focus solely on their family.

What's important

During our 20 minutes together, Bublé talked about how that experience has changed his perspective on life and spirituality — on what's important.

At the concert he talked about that again, explaining to the crowd of about 15,000 how his outlook on life has changed — becoming more focused on kindness and empathy towards others.

Bublé then talked about Edmonton, mentioning me by name.

There was a joke about the pipeline, an impression of his Latino wife, and a duet with a young woman named Shandra, from Wetaskiwin.

The crowd loved it all — singing along, clapping in time, and at one point waving lit-up cellphones as Bublé crooned.

It was a great show. A wonderful ending to a memorable day.