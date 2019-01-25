Metro, Capital Line LRT closed Sunday for testing of signalling system

Passenger service on the Capital and Metro LRT lines will be shut down Sunday to accommodate ongoing testing of the Thales Canada Inc. signalling system.

Starting at 5 a.m. Sunday, customers will not be able to board the trains that will be seen on the tracks, the City of Edmonton said in a news release. The shutdown will continue until end of day Sunday.

This is the second system-wide closure this year as part of the city's testing of the Thales signalling system, with several other tests expected in the coming months. Transit riders can expect an LRT closure a day and a half each month when testing is happening, city officials said.

Replacement buses

Replacement buses will run every 15 minutes along the Metro Line route between NAIT and Churchill stations on Sunday, including eastbound bus stops by Bay and Central stations.

Replacement buses will run on the Capital Line every seven to eight minutes.

The city is also warning drivers to expect delays at LRT crossings during testing on Sunday.

The Metro Line LRT opened in 2015, more than a year and a half late. The signalling system on the Metro Line LRT wasn't properly merged with that on the Capital Line LRT, resulting in slower trains and reduced frequencies.

Last December, Thales said it was confident that all the problems with the signalling system had been fixed.

The testing being done this weekend and in the coming months is to ensure Thales Canada has met their contractual obligations.