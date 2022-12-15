New strategy aims to tackle high suicide rates among Métis youth

The Métis Nation of Alberta has launched a suicide prevention strategy that aims to connect youth to their identity and community.

Census data released in 2019 showed suicide rates among Métis are nearly double those of Albertans who don't identify as Indigenous.

MNA's Life Promotion Guide was developed in partnership with Alberta Health Services.

It followed a suicide prevention report which gathered Métis experiences, knowledge, and perspectives to inform a Métis-led response to suicide, the MNA said in a news release.

The guide notes that many existing approaches "tend to focus on personal and community deficits, whereas life promotion recognizes distress, suffering, and suicide in the overall context of life itself and chooses to shift from an exclusive focus on individual problems to one that centres on community strength and capacity in the face of oppressive policies and conditions."

Métis knowledge holders expressed the importance of cultivating a strong sense of identity and pride to counter the oppression and erasure of identity from colonialism.

"Life promotion ripples through everything we do," said Reagan Bartel, the MNA's director of health.

"Mental health isn't just a tick box, right? It's a continuum. It's a journey, and it's every day. And so trying to weave those moments of joy and strength into every program," Bartel said.

'Celebrating who we are'

Métis are one of three distinct Indigenous peoples recognized by the Canadian Constitution but Bartel said they are also "one of the most forgotten" due to assimilation policies.

Born in the Red River area after post-contact, Métis people helped create the province of Manitoba.

"And from that area, that distinct combination of First Nations and European cultures created their own distinct language, identity, culture," Bartel said.

"We're celebrating who we are as a people and integrating that into the programming that we're developing, which is important because until now there's really been a paucity of Métis-specific programs."

Bailey Oster provides cultural and community programming for Métis youth at MNA.

At a weeklong camp each summer, youth learn the traditional ways of life, from skinning beavers to fish-scale art, but it's also about connecting with other Métis kids.

"It's just so vital to have that piece for health," Oster said.

"Personally, I never feel more like myself and more like I'm part of community and feeling mentally well, than when I'm with community."

Bailey Oster says community plays an important role in mental wellness. (Submitted by Métis Nation of Alberta)

The Life Promotion Guide was developed in partnership with AHS through the Honouring Life Grant, a youth life promotion and suicide prevention program developed to support First Nation and Métis communities by building capacity in mental wellness, resiliency, and healthy lifestyle promotion.