Meth worth $1.35M seized in search of Edmonton home, police say

Police working to disrupt the sale of methamphetamine in Alberta say they seized nearly 14 kilograms of the drug in a search of an Edmonton home in late December.

The meth had an estimated street value of $1.35 million, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said in a news release Friday.

ALERT said its Edmonton organized crime and gang team made the seizure on Dec. 30 after Edmonton city police helped execute search warrants at four homes in the Summerside, Oliver, Strathcona and Rosenthal neighbourhoods.

At one of the homes, police seized 13.77 kilograms of methamphetamine. That much of the drug would make more than 45,000 doses when sold at street level, ALERT said.

"This amount of meth represents a high degree of community harm," ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta said in Friday's news release.

"The influx of cartel-connected meth into our province has fuelled violence, ancillary property crimes, and poses serious health concerns. ALERT has prioritized these types of investigations and we are committed to disrupting the meth trade."

The searches and seizures were part of an investigation that began four months ago with a tip about drug trafficking activity, ALERT said.

It said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

As well as the methamphetamine, police also seized $8,850 in cash plus these other drugs:

119.85 grams of cocaine.

112.2 grams of MDMA.

4.3 grams of suspected fentanyl.

63 grams of cannabis resin.

19 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

40 OxyContin tablets.

ALERT is a compilation of provincial law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.