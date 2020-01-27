Dozens of memorial plaques stolen from benches in Edmonton's river valley, parks

Dozens of bronze memorial plaques on benches along Edmonton's river valley have been stolen.

City officials say 123 plaques have been taken from locations that include the Victoria Promenade, River Valley Road and Grant Notley Park.

Officials say in a statement that the thefts are unfortunate and the city regrets any emotional impact they could have on families and donors.

They say they are contacting donors to reassure them that the city is working to replace the plaques.

Officials say they have reported the thefts to the Edmonton Police Service, which is investigating.

Empty spaces on benches where memorial plaques have been removed. (Trevor Wilson/CBC News)

It's not the first time that commemorative plaques have been stolen in the city.

In August 2017, a man was charged after military memorial plaques were stolen and later turned up at an Edmonton scrap-metal yard.

The 18 plaques had been removed a month earlier from Griesbach, a community in north Edmonton that used to be an army base.

Some of the plaques told the stories of Alberta soldiers who were awarded the Victoria Cross, and others commemorated the service of troops who fought in battles during the two world wars.