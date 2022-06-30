Memorial planned for woman, 34, thrown from horse at Ponoka Stampede

Friends of the woman who died Sunday night at the Ponoka Stampede grounds have identified the victim as Alicia McKendrick.

McKendrick, 34, died "doing what she loved to do," according to an obituary.

Stampede president Jason Cline said the incident occurred during a rehearsal for the opening ceremony. McKendrick, an experienced volunteer wrangler, was moving horses into the infield when she got thrown from her horse and trampled.

There were 25 to 30 horses without riders in the arena at the time, according to Cline.

RCMP ruled the death as accidental, though an Alberta occupational health and safety investigation continues.

A memorial is being planned for McKendrick on the final day of the rodeo. Details are still being finalized for the event, but it will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, a stampede spokesperson told CBC News.

Also, on July 6, a memorial service will be held for McKendrick at the Bentley Community Hall. McKendrick was a co-owner of McKendrick Stables, located north of Bentley, Alta., a town 125 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Camille Brookwell, a long-time friend of the victim, believes McKendrick would be very upset if anyone wore black to the service.

"How can you wear all black to the memorial of someone who's sunshine incarnate?" Brookwell said.

Brookwell, 20, got to know McKendrick through volunteering at the stable's children's camps. She was later hired to teach horseback riding to children and novice adults.

"I look around at my life and I see her influence in my ability as an athlete, how I teach," Brookwell said.

The last time Brookwell saw her friend, McKendrick told her, "I love you and never stop fighting to be you," she recalls.

Brookwell believes McKendrick touched many other people through her bond with horses, because she felt anyone could ride them.

"There isn't a person on this earth that can't ride a horse if they don't want to," she said. "It doesn't matter if you're poor, it doesn't matter if you're in a wheelchair or if you're autistic or whatever."

McKendrick lived in a trailer on her rural property, which she called her palace. She was content to just have a place to sleep, though, because her life was in the barn with her horses, Brookwell said.

"The kids at the camp said, 'It's so small,'" she said. "So she told the kids that she had a secret giant basement under the trailer with a pool and a bouncy castle."

A trust fund has been established to help children learn to ride horses.

According to her obituary, "It was Alicia's dream to make it possible for any and every child to experience the special bond with a horse."