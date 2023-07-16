Memorial held for man fatally stabbed at north Edmonton transit station

More than 200 people gathered at a northside transit station Saturday evening to demand justice for a father of seven killed there last weekend.

A cross and flowers were placed where 52-year-old Rukinisha Nkundabatware's body was found after he was stabbed in a random attack at the Belvedere LRT station.

His eldest son, David Nkundabatware, says the family is struggling.

"Our hearts are very, very broken at the moment," he told reporters. "My dad was very humble, kind. He's loved by the family of course and the community as well."

He said his father — called Nkunda by family and friends — should have been protected by the city and police and that authorities need to prioritize safety.

Criticism aimed at the city was echoed by Pastor Eugene Makombe, who knew Nkundabatware from the time he emigrated from Congo nine years ago.

"We ran from our country and we came here to be safe," he said. "It's very shocking that even in Canada, we can be killed by a knife."

Makombe said community members are living in fear of another attack.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi cited the death in a public letter addressed to federal Justice Minister David Lametti on Thursday, pleading for him to take "immediate action" on bail reform.

Sohi also met Friday with Alberta's minister of public safety to talk about how the city and the province can work together to reduce crime and improve public safety.

Police have arrested Jamal Joshua Malik Wheeler, 27, and charged him with second-degree murder. Police said he did not know Nkundabatware and was staying at a nearby encampment.

Court records show Wheeler has an extensive record with the justice system, including convictions for assault, forcible entry and robbery.

Wheeler has also been charged for breaching bail conditions for failing to stay under 24/7 house arrest, possessing a weapon and conditions not to attend any LRT station.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Nkundabatware's family.