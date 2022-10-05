Content
Meet three leaders of Alberta's political parties

CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly sat down with three political party leaders ahead of the May 29 provincial election.

Thousands of Albertans have already voted in advanced polls.

Thousands of people have already voted in advanced polls. (Shutterstock)

An interview with the Alberta Party leader, Barry Morishita

15 days ago
Duration 7:08
CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly sits down with Barry Morishita to talk about the party's principles and their hope to hold the government to account as a smaller party.

An interview with the Green Party of Alberta leader, Jordan Wilkie

5 hours ago
Duration 10:49
CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly sits down with Jordan Wilkie to talk about the party's platform and the party's plan to fight climate change.

An interview with the Alberta Liberal party leader, John Roggeveen

15 days ago
Duration 8:50
CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly sits down with John Roggeveen to talk about the party's platform and the road to rebuilding in this election and beyond.

Leaders of the UCP and NDP did not respond to CBC Edmonton's request for interviews.

