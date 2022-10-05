Meet three leaders of Alberta's political parties

An interview with the Alberta Party leader, Barry Morishita

An interview with the Alberta Party leader Duration 7:08 CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly sits down with Barry Morishita to talk about the party's principles and their hope to hold the government to account as a smaller party.

An interview with the Green Party of Alberta leader, Jordan Wilkie

An interview with the Green Party of Alberta leader Duration 10:49 CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly sits down with Jordan Wilkie to talk about the party's platform and the party's plan to fight climate change.

An interview with the Alberta Liberal party leader, John Roggeveen

An interview with the Alberta Liberal party leader Duration 8:50 CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly sits down with John Roggeveen to talk about the party's platform and the road to rebuilding in this election and beyond.

Leaders of the UCP and NDP did not respond to CBC Edmonton's request for interviews.