Meet the Edmonton businesses helping other businesses reopen their doors

As businesses begin reopening in the province, many owners are looking for some help on how to relaunch and ways to protect employees from COVID-19 in the months to come.

Businesses in the Edmonton area are seeking the help of consultants, tech companies and cleaning crews to help them get ready to open their doors during these unconventional times.

Troy Hawes, owner and managing partner of a company called Hydra Chem that makes organic cleaners, is one of those companies being called in.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hydra Chem has started using a new product called Hydra Fog to help restaurants and other businesses reopen to the public.

"From ceiling to floor, we lay down super concentrated sanitizer to basically kill any microorganisms or bacteria," he told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"It enables businesses to know that from ceiling to floor, they're completely sanitized and cleaned. So when it does come time to reopen, they're in a much better place than they were."

It's become popular among restaurant owners in Edmonton, he added.

"A lot of these restaurants that are calling us now don't have the staff and the manpower to do this themselves. That's where we come in," he said.

Starting Thursday, retail stores, hair salons, museums, daycares and day camps were allowed to open, with restrictions in the Edmonton area, and people will be able to dine in restaurants and cafes with up to 50 per cent capacity.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Wednesday that it was up to business owners to decide whether they were ready to open.

How businesses should reopen and if owners should change how they do business post-COVID-19 is a common question that Ted Kouri, president and founder of Incite Strategy, has been hearing over the last few weeks leading up to the first phase of reopening.

"Probably the most common question we get is the balance between how much do I change my business to reflect the current realities with COVID-19, versus stay focused, stay good at what I do, stick to what makes my business successful pre-COVID," he told Radio Active.

He says there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach for businesses.

It's a process that Mariesa Carbone has been through several times with clients. She is the national enterprise risk leader for MNP, an accounting and consulting firm in Edmonton, and she's been helping businesses plan for the future by managing risk.

She said risk assessment is important now more than ever considering the pandemic, so she's been helping businesses verify insurance, financial modelling and leveraging some of the tax deferrals announced by both the federal and provincial governments.

"It's really allowed our clients to have conversations around not only how do I recover, can you help me through possible forecasting and business modelling around the human resources component through to how does this fundamentally change how I do what I do and does it change how I deliver that?" she told Radio Active.

Screening employees

One of the biggest challenges for non-retail companies heading back to the office is preventing the transmission of infection among staff and clients.

Some companies are using technology to manage health risks with their own employees.

Software developer Cyanic Automation just made a COVID-19 management system and contact tracing system that companies can use.

The company released a standardized questionnaire tool for companies to "help reduce the administration and overhead" and to help with contact tracing, according to their website.

The province has its own contact tracing app, ABTraceTogether, but the information collected through that app isn't publicly available, said CEO Doug Kondor.

He said their app allows companies to screen employees to find out who may have symptoms while staying obeying privacy laws and regulations.

"This would be an application built for HR people in their organization to isolate customers if needed," he said.

"A lot of the people using this would be corporations who have given cellphones or devices out to employees as a requirement. If you have a company cell phone, this is where it would be installed."